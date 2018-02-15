Opera star makes UK debut in latest tour from Ellen Kent

Acclaimed opera company Ellen Kent will return to Blackpool with two classics next week.

La Traviata and Madama Butterfly will grace the Grand Theatre stage on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a new face in the UK, singing the female lead roles on this latest tour.

Internationally renowned Korean soprano Maria HeeJung Kim, from the National Opera House of Seoul, will be singing the role Violetta in the Verdi classic and CioCio San - Japanese for ‘butterfly’ - in Madama Butterfly, by Puccini, roles she has previously sung in major European opera houses.

Sharing the roles with HeeJung Kim on the tour will be Alyona Kistenyova, from Odessa National Opera.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles, the productions are led by Vasyl Vasylenko, artistic director and conductor for the National President’s Orchestra of Ukraine.

A spokesman said: “La Traviata, the operatic version of La Dame Aux Camelias, tells the romantic story about the love and life of the courtesan, Violetta.

“Based on a true story, it tells of the passionate consumptive Violetta and her doomed love for the aristocratic Alfredo.”

Call 01253 290190.