Nu-metal anthems will ensure Bootleg event goes with a bang

A host of nu-metal hits will be on the playlist at Bootleg Social Blackpool next month.

The venue is promising a long list of popular anthems from the genre, featuring artists including Korn and System of a Down at its Slipknot special on Friday, September 7.

It reference to the famous Slipknot lyric, the organisers said of the event: “We’ll be pushing our fingers into our eyes all night at our Slipknot special.”

Bands set to feature on the feature on the night include: Deftones, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park , Slipknot, Papa Roach, Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Marilyn Manson, Drowning Pool, Alien Ant Farm, Rage Against The Machine, Puddle Of Mudd, Staind, P.O.D and Soulfly.

Tickets are £4 from www.skiddle.com/e/13287518.