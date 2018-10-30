Mighty Revelators bring gig to Fleetwood Steamer on Friday

The Friday Alternative returns to The Steamer this week when the entertainment will be provided by Manchester band The Mighty Revelators.

Taking their name from Blind Willie Johnson’s 1930 blues classic “'John The Revelator' the band formed in 2009 'after a jam night in Manchester'. The band’s members are from the Bury/Bolton area and the current line-up comprises Col Schofield , drums, Mark Hopkins, guitar and vocals, Rick Lucas, guitar and vocals, and Tony 'Shug' Millidge who has gigged in Fleetwood before with The Cheating Hearts, on bass.

The Revelators have performed at many festivals throughout the UK, including Colne, Maryport and this year’s Fleetwood Folk & Blues Festival. They have also toured Germany three times.

The band list classic bluesmen BB King, Bo Diddley, Elmore James and Albert Collins as their main inspiration. More modern influences include Steve Cropper, Little Feat and The Allman Brothers Band. The Revelators have recorded three CDs of 'funky soulful, groovy blues'. Their last album was recorded and mixed at Supertone Records’ studio in Valencia Spain over 11 days in 2015.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “ The Mighty Revelators are a band of accomplished musicians promising two uptempo sets of ‘Home Grown, Hand Made, Down Home and High Grade’ music. The band were an immediate success at their debut, selling their entire stock of CDs to an appreciative audience.”

Admission to Friday’s gig is free and the music starts around 9:30pm.