'Low ticket' warning as fans go wild for Nile and the gang at Lytham Festival

Organisers of Lytham Festival are warning music fans to snap up their tickets to see disco legend Nile Rodgers in the summer.

A 'low ticket warning' has been issued, with the Saturday, July 21 show headlined by Nile Rodgers and Chic plus Bananarama and Soul II Soul, now close to selling out.

According to festival organisers Cuffe And Taylor, response to the festival this year has seen tickets across all five nights selling at a 'record rate'.

The surge for tickets is the highest demand Lytham Festival has ever seen following the announcement pop superstars Steps, DJ Pete Tong with the Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley, award-winning musician George Ezra and singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé, and the world’s most successful classical crossover group Il Divo will all headline along with Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “The reaction to our line-up for 2018 has been incredible and I can honestly say we have never seen anything like it.

“Without a doubt, Nile Rodgers and CHIC is the fastest selling show we have ever had at Lytham Festival. These tickets really have flown out so we are in the position now that we must warn people that if they’ve not bought them yet, then they really do risk missing out.

“Tickets to all five nights of Lytham Festival are proving incredibly popular and, I know we say it time and time again, but I do anticipate this being Lytham’s biggest year to date.”

Cuffe And Taylor are also producing a tour with uber cool musician Nile Rodgers and his disco band, and say people are 'racing' to get tickets for all the dates.

Peter added: "Nile Rodgers and CHIC are global superstars who are adored by their fans and hailed as innovators by their peers.

"They promise a night of super disco, hip hop and rock and we can’t wait to see this in Lytham and across the UK.

"So, make sure you don’t miss out."

Lytham Festival 2018 takes place from Wednesday to Sunday, July 18 to 22.

Tickets are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com.