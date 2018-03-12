Live at The Steamer

Fleetwood R n B Club presents its third gig of the year at The Steamer on Saturday.

The entertainment will be provided by popular and versatile Preston band the Champagne Nippers. The band comprise Steve Woods, drum, Stan Mansfield, bass and vocals, John Taylor, guitar and vocals and Sam Barlow on saxophone.

Landlady Gerry Northwood said: “We’re pleased to welcome the Champagne Nippers to the Steamer for the first time. They are a band of accomplished musicians with an unusual line-up. It’s a rare opportunity to experience a band featuring a sax player.”

Admissioin is free, starts 9.30pm.