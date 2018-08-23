Kids’ bid for grime fame in spotlight

A new series for Channel 4 is set to focus on Blackpool’s growing grime scene.

The channel has announced anew three-part documentary, filmed by BBC Studios, with the working title It’s Grime Up North as young MCs pursue their dreams of music industry fame.

Grime star Stormzy's made the crossover to mainstream success

The musical style, brought to the masses through artists such as Stormzy, Skepta and Dizzee Rascal, has grown out of the UK’s electronic dance scene - including garage and jungle with influences drawn from ragga and hiphop.

The series is set to follow artists such as Little T, real name Josh Tate - whose YouTube releases have drawn national attention, Sophie Aspin and Millie B, ‘as they approach significant crossroads in their lives’.

The trio have become YouTube stars, notching up between two and 10million views for their 'send' videos - another name for a diss track, where one artist hits out at another.

Filming has been taking place locally for some time already, with local musicians recruited as mentors for the series.

Promotion for the show promises an ‘access-all-areas look’ at their striving for a big break combined with ‘the day-to-day challenges of life as a teenager or twentysomething in modern Britain.’

“With milestone moments looming, these three especially have to decide whether and how to capitalise on the fame they’ve gained through their explicit videos which have attracted anywhere between two and 10 million views online,” it continues.

“Each episode will follow these determined young performers, at home, at work and at their gigs, as they challenge preconceptions of the grime music scene, growing up in Blackpool and what the future could hold for them, all with a healthy dose of Northern wit, warmth and swagger.”

A transmission date it yet to be confirmed.