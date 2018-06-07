Jane's tour sets sail

She’s long been a favourite in the resort, so it comes as no surprise that Jane McDonald’s latest Blackpool show has been sold out for several weeks now.

The star comes to the Opera House on Saturday with her latest venture - The Anniversary Tour.

It’s 20 years since Jane, who starred in the 2015 summer season of Cats, first came to attention on TV programme The Cruise.

Since then she’s gone on to become a popular TV personality, featuring on shows such as Loose Women and Star For A Night, and most recently returning to the high seas for the BAFTA Award-winning Cruising with Jane McDonald - which returns to Channel Five tomorrow night.

A spokesman said: “As a singer Jane has released platinum-selling albums and toured with her own show, each year better than the last and this year is no exception.

“A phenomenal singer with her stunning band and knock out production will bring audiences to their feet on this evening of music and laughter.”

Later this month, Jane releases new album Cruising with Jane McDonald, which includes 13 songs from the series of the same name Channel 5 TV series Cruising With Jane McDonald - hits such as Club Tropicana, Let It Go, Vienna, Something Inside So Strong and California Dreamin’.

Saturday’s Opera House show is the third on the tour, and sure to be a highlihght for Jane and her fans.