Hot shot rockers get set to blast into the Waterloo

Blackpool’s Waterloo Music Bar is staging a night of US glam metal ‘up close and personal’.

The venue, which has a growing reputation on the gig scene, will have MTV regulars Bullet Boys and Enuff Z’Enuff in their only North West dates on their current UK tour.

Platinum sellers, Bullet Boys were formed in 1986 in Los Angeles, California by former King Kobra members Marq Torien and Mick Sweda and immediately drew comparisons with the likes of Van Halen and Aerosmith.

They’ve gone on to release seven more critically acclaimed albums, and toured throughout the States, Japan and Europe alongside Motley Crue, Guns & Roses and Skid Row.

Their eagerly-anticipated new studio album From Out Of The Skies is due to be released on Friday, March 23 - following their Blackpool gig on Saturday, March 17.

Fellow rockers Enuff Z’Enuff were founded in 1984 by singer Donnie Vie and bassist Chip Z’Nuff, and have been described as ‘America’s answer to Def Leppard’ - with numerous appearances on the Howard Stern and David Letterman Shows under their belts. The current line up includes former Ultravox guitarist Tony Fenelle.

A venue spokesman hailed the booking as a ‘major coup for the resort’, with both bands having a global fan following.

He added: “The Waterloo Music Bar is presenting both bands ‘up close and personal’ on the same bill, giving local music fans the opportunity to have a stadium-like rock experience in the intimate and welcoming surroundings of this prestigious venue.

“The gig is yet another element in the venue’s programme, bringing original live music across the widest range of genres to the town.”

Tickets cost £17.50 from the venue in advance.