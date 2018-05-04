Full steam ahead for Intercity blues journey at port location

Fleetwood RnB Club resumes its 2018 calendar at The Steamer tonight when Liverpool’s Intercity Blues Band make their third visit to the town.

They comprise Tim ‘Redeye’ Reddy on drums, Alan Lefty Marshall, bass and backing vocals, ‘Louisiana’ Luigi Pitacoda, lead guitar and side guitar and ‘Lightning’ Archie Moore on harmonica and lead vocals.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Intercity are a band of accomplished musicians who perform with passion and enthusiasm and breathe new life into the standards of the blues repertoire.”

The band were founded in 1981 by the late Mike Swallow when he was serving in the army in Germany. He led the band until his death in 2007 when they disbanded.

Intercity reformed later in the year thanks to the efforts of original band member Archie Moore.

Taking their name from the British Rail advert in the days before privatisation, Intercity describe their music as ‘rockin’ blues and boogie’.

Entry is free and it starts at 9.30pm.