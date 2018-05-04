Folk star Greg has date at Willows

A songwriter and internationally acclaimed folk singer heads to The Willows Folk Club at Kirkham this month.

The club at Bryning Fern Lane will host Clive Gregson with Liz Simcock on Wednesday, May 23.

A spokesman said: “Clive Gregson’s songs have been recorded by many artists, including Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kim Carnes, Claire Martin, Smokie, Norma Waterson, Matt Cardle and Fairport Convention.

“The 1980s saw Clive’s acclaimed partnership with Christine Collister and his solo career has also been accorded similar accolades. Now Clive has joined forces with singer Liz Simcock.”

Clive was the founder of Any Trouble who signed to Stiff Records in 1980 and subsequently to EMI America.

They made five highly regarded albums before calling it a day at the end of 1984.

Around the same time, Clive discovered Christine Collister and as a duo they built up a large international following over seven years and five albums.

From 1985 to 1992 Clive Gregson and Christine Collister were at the top of the game in acoustic and roots music.

He joined forces with Liz for a tour in 2015 to revisit some of the songs from Gregson & Collister days.