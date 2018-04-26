Eat, sleep, rave repeat - with your kids along for the party

For many parents, the days of rolling in at 5am after a night raving are long gone.

But that’s where Raver Tots steps in, as it returns to Blackpool after its premiere in February.

Once again headlined by Slipmatt, with face painting, UV lights, bubbles, confetti and giant parachutes helping to create the club night vibe and a nostalgia trip for parents at Viva Blackpool on Saturday, June 16.

Having grown up suffering from ADHD, Raver Tots’ founder, club promoter Mike Pickets has been inspired to provide a way for kids to work off some energy in a fun-filled and safe environment, and to take the ‘peace, love, unity, and respect’ ethos of the rave scene and translate it into positive attitudes towards mental health.

Regular donations are also made to charitable causes for autism and ADHD.

And in just the first six months, he put on Raver Tots events in 30 UK towns and cities, selling 100,000 tickets.

“Since my early childhood I’ve been passionate about rave music, and setting up Raver Tots has given us the opportunity to use the rave scene as a platform to create awareness and raise money for Autism and ADHD, ” he said.

“I suffered with ADHD as a child, and found there was very little help or understanding for what I was going through.

“We launched Raver Tots to try and combine great music and a sense of fun with an atmosphere of inclusivity.”

Book online at www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297.