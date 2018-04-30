Courtney tops bill at festival

Courtney Pine, the legendary jazz artist, will be headlining the inaugural Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival, which will see a gathering of live music events running at various venues across Preston between June 6 and 10.

Courtney’s show will be the closing act of the festival with a performance on Sunday, June 10, cementing the link with Preston Caribbean Carnival, which will be taking place on that day.

Featuring an international cast of jazz, funk, blues, soul and hip-hop acts, the event is the brainchild of the University of Central Lancashire, now celebrating its 190th anniversary (it can trace its origins all the way back to the formation of the Institution for the Diffusion of Knowledge in 1828), in partnership with Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival, and supported by Arts Council England.

Professor Mike Thomas, vice-chancellor of UCLan, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this exciting and diverse programme of events to Preston.

“The festival will take place at locations right across the city, with a number of free-to-attend events, helping to cement the already strong links the university has with Preston communities, and our civic mission.

“We are equally delighted to welcome a true icon of the British Jazz scene, Courtney Pine, as our festival headliner – who, together with the rest of the line-up, is sure to bring a fantastic show befitting of the university’s 190th anniversary celebrations.”

Other performers include guitarist Aziz Ibrahim, who has played with Simply Red, the Stone Roses and Paul Weller; Graham Massey, founder of Techno pioneers 808 State; and a live performance from Shades of Django and guitarist Michael Joseph Harris, celebrating the music of Django Reinhardt, including a unique chance to see the first screening outside London of the film ‘Django’, directed by Etienne Comar.

For the full programme of events and tickets see the Festival’s website at www.prestonjazzfest.co.uk