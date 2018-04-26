Could it be magic? Take That star set to cast a spell over Opera House

It’s not often that the Opera House is classes as an ‘intimate venue’ – as one of the UK’s biggest theatres, but when you’re Gary Barlow and used to playing arenas and football grounds then I guess it works.

The Take That star is to play sold out shows at the Winter Gardens’ theatre tomorrow and Saturday as part of a 24-date solo tour, heading to smaller venues across the UK including some he’s never played before - although that’s far from the case for Blackpool.

In 2013, he saved the Illuminations Switch-On stepping in at the 11th hour when Irish rockers The Script had to cancel their headlining performance.

And he’s played here several times in solo shows.

Top "Thatter" Louise Sacha will even be travelling from Portland, Oregon, USA, to see her pop idol.

The last time Gary played venues this size, demand was so high he could have sold certain venues out six times over.

“The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too,” he said. “I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”

As well as his Take That work, singer-songwriter Gary is a record producer, and has written and produced for artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for Finding Neverland and working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth on musical The Girls.