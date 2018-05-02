Come Together for new Beatles show

One of ‘the world’s greatest Beatles’ tribute bands heads to Blackpool this week.

The Upbeat Beatles will stage their Blackpool invasion to Viva Blackpool on Friday, promising the ‘very best of John, Paul, George and Ringo’.

A spokesman said: “As the name suggests, The Upbeat Beatles are a rockin’ band with tight musicianship and powerhouse vocals.

“From the depths of the Cavern to the Apple roof top, through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, their attention to detail will draw you into the world of the Beatles like no other show.

“Breathtaking harmonies and guitar solos all wrapped up in Scouse humour. With narrative and full multi-media presentation, the audience will be left on an emotional high.”

The Upbeat Beatles have been performing since 1997, aiming to recreate the excitement and raw energy of the original Fab Four.

They go through five costume changes, and play 13 guitars in the show, which has seen them build a reputation for authenticity and attention to detail.

The band has played around the world – with audiences including the Jordanian royal family, Hollywood film actor Michael Douglas, the Prime Minister of China and the Lord Mayor of London.

In a new show for the Church Street venue, fans are promised a ‘journey through the most remarkable story in rock and pop music history.’

“Using projection and narrative, teamed with the pinpoint accurate music and vocals of the band, this show takes you on a ‘Magical History Tour’, traveling through the ages of The Beatles’ relatively short yet amazing career,” the spokesman added.

“The Upbeat Beatles recreate the sheer fun, excitement and magnetic power of The Fab Four and the music they created, with their attention to detail and stunningly precise reproduction.

“This tribute show is like no other.”

* Tickets are on sale now, from £14.50, online at www.vivablackpool.com or by calling 01253 297297.