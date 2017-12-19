Billy sets sail with 2018 tour dates to promote new album

Tickets are on sale now for a date with British soul icon Billy Ocean at Blackpool Opera House.

The superstar singer is coming to the theatre on a 13-date tour in November and December 2018 following a sold out tour earlier this year.

Billy Ocean is the biggest selling black recording star Britain has ever produced and has sold more than 30 million records to date.

Having achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter, Billy has collected multiple gold and platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

Billy said: “I’m really looking forward to my UK tour next year, it’s going to be 13 party nights.”

Last year, he released Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean in the UK, which gained a top four chart position - his highest since 1989. The new tour will feature music from his new album set for release in 2018.

Billy Ocean plays Blackpool Opera House on Friday, November 9.