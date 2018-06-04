Alfie's Fleetwood show funds full week of hospice care for kids

Alfie Boe’s dazzling Homecoming concert has been hailed a huge success for Trinity Hospice – with more than enough cash raised to run Brian House children’s hospice for 'at least a week'.

For every ticket sold to the 9,000 capacity crowd, £2 is being donated to the Trinity Hospice charity, and between the hospice and Alfie it has been decided that the funds will be directed to children’s care at Brian House.

In addition, the Bispham-based hospice had a team of volunteers at the ground collecting donations on Saturday night.

The children’s hospice costs £3,436 to run a day –£24,052 a week.

Trinity spokeswoman Rebecca Ferguson said: "We are extremely grateful for all the money raised, and we don’t even know the grand total as yet.

"People were so generous on Saturday – they were just calling volunteers over and putting notes in the buckets, plus we had two audience members making donations of £1,000 for a shout out from Alfie.

"He really has done his bit for us."

Alfie Boe is a patron for the hospice, which cares for people from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Fans at Saturday’s concert were treated to a special night, with Alfie showcasing his vocal skills across opera, musical theatre, country, swing and rock.

His charm came to the fore as he gave a relaxed show to his home town crowd, to whom he pledged: “I’ve got to do this more often, I’ve got to come home more often.”

Sharing his love for the Port, Alfie greeted friends and family in the audience, and appeared to genuinely relish the chance to play on home turf.