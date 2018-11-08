Leighton Moss days out: Catch red deer rutting and secretive bearded tits in Silverdale's rare habitat

Autumn might be a time where many of us want to hibernate, but for wildlife it can certainly be an exciting time.



Leighton Moss RSPB reserve provides great opportunities for the whole family to witness the curious seasonal behaviours of two special residents.

The wildlife reserve in Silverdale boasts the largest reedbed in the North West, presenting people with a great chance to observe the bearded tits until the end of November.

Richard Miller, warden at Leighton Moss, said: “Due to development and drainage for farming, reedbeds are a rare habitat in the UK, so those we have left, and the bearded tits within them, are important to conserve.”

A new viewing platform and special grit trays beside the reserve paths offer ideal locations for visitors to witness these generally secretive birds.

The reserve also provides visitors an opportunity to view Britain’s largest land mammals - the red deer. Although present throughout the year, autumn time is when stags emerge from the reedbed to engage in breeding season.

RSPB Leighton Moss is open daily from dawn to dusk with the visitors centre open daily (except Christmas day) from 9am until 5pm and until 4.30pm during December and January.

