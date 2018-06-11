Legend of metal to play free pub show

Chris Holmes guitarist with 80s heavy metal legends WASP plays a free gig at Blackpool’s Waterloo bar on Sunday, June 24.

Chris, who was a member of WASP for nearly two decades, on and off, and played on some of the band’s biggest hits, including I Wanna Be Somebody, Widowmaker and Blind in Texas.

The band’s self-titled album, follow-up The Last Command and Inside the Electric Circus were huge hits in the United States and Europe.

However Chris is best known for his appearance in the documentary Decline of Western Civilisation Part Two: The Metal Years.

Appearing alongside legends such as Ozzy Osbourne, Holmes is interviewed floating in a swimming pool in Los Angeles, swigging from multiple bottles of vodka.