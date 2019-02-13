It's not just Peppa Pig who enjoys puddle jumping - for a splashing time children can join in the Puddle Jumping Championships this weekend

But if puddle jumping isn't your thing there are plenty of other events happening over the coming days.

PAID: Puddle Jumping Championships, Burscough, from Saturday, February 16 until Sunday, February 24

Learn more about sharks with Jawsome Rangers at SEA LIFE Blackpool

This February half term, children of all ages are being encouraged to grab their wellies, get outside and join in the North West Puddle Jumping Championships being held at WWT Martin Mere in Burscough. Children will compete against each other to see who can produce the biggest splash from their puddle jump. As well as the puddle jumping area, visitors can attend daily talks and feeds to find out more about some of the species at the centre.

PAID: The Rolling Stones Story, Blackpool, Sunday, February 17

You can now relive all these classic hits in The Rolling Stones Story, a high energy concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band. Let’s Spend The Night Together in the company of Mick and the boys and you will experience a truly authentic Rolling Stones spectacle; complete with an awesome production, the finest musicians and the world’s No. one Mick Jagger lookalike in Paul Ashworth. Catch it at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets are £24.50. Call 01253 290190 to book or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

PAID: Jawsome Sharks, Blackpool, from Saturday, February 16 until Monday, May 6

Gisburn Forest and Stocks is the place to catch the Zog Activity Trail

Take a dive into the deep at Sea Life Blackpool this half-term and become the newest recruits of the Jawsome Rangers and fulfil the mission of finding the missing shark teeth. Guests will be tasked with helping Professor Finn locate the large Play-Doh model shark teeth in the tanks. At the end of the trail Professor Finn will greet the new Jawsome Rangers and share some of his expert knowledge of the fascinating sharks. Book your tickets via www.visitsealife.com

PAID: Zog Activity Trail, Gisburn, from Saturday, February 16

Following the success of the Gruffalo, Stick Man and Highway Rat trails at Forestry Commission sites across England, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s magical children’s book, Zog, will be the new activity trail for families to enjoy at Gisburn Forest and Stocks. As well as winning gold stars along the self-led trail, there will be reveal panels which have a hidden image that children can find using a coloured lens in their activity pack, which are available to buy for just £3. Open daily from dawn to dusk.

PAID: Bowland Dark Skies Festival, Bowland, from Saturday, February 16 until Sunday, February 24

Bowland Darks Skies Festival offers a chance to learn more about the night sky

The Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has been officially recognised as having some of the darkest skies in England - a fact being celebrated with a week of special events during half-term. The themed week includes guided star gazing and astrophotography; wrap up warm and listen to nocturnal tales with storyteller, Sue Allonby and more. For further details and to book visit www.forestofbowland.com/Bowland-Dark-Skies-Festival

FREE: Pets as Therapy Family Fun Day, Preston, Sunday, February 17

Head to Barton Grange Garden Centre to meet the team and registered therapy dogs from the charity Pets As Therapy. The charity will have lots of fun activities for all the family to join in including face painting, colouring in, guess the name of the dog and more. On the day there will be plenty of information about the charity, entry will be free but donations are welcome. Runs from 11am until 3.30pm. For more information about what Pets as Therapy do, visit https://petsastherapy.org/

FREE: Touch the Pearl, Blackpool, Saturday, February 16

Soul funk band Touch the Pearl are heading to the Belle Vue in Blackpool for a night to remember

For a night out to remember head to the Belle Vue in Blackpool to catch top funky soul band Touch the Pearl. The band has been around a while now, but is more in demand today than they have ever been. That is because they have the best line-up of musicians and singers ever, but mainly because of the songs they do… and the show they put on. They’re not like other function or cover bands. They find songs that are rarely covered by other groups and then make them their own… soulful, funky… with a deep groove carved right down the middle. Starts 9pm.

FREE: Orchid Volunteers, Leyland, Sunday, February 17

Do you enjoy gardening and would you like to help to keep Cuerden Valley Park’s walled orchard looking at its best? Ideal for all those who enjoy working outdoors who would love to lend a hand in the Park and young people working towards Duke of Edinburgh and similar schemes. Meet at the Walled Orchard on Berkeley Drive. Everyone over 13 years is welcome. Suitable clothing and footwear required and take your lunch. Runs from 10am until 3pm. Call 07549 017611 for more details.

FREE AND PAID: Half-term in Preston, Preston, from Saturday, February 16 until Sunday, February 24

February half-term is here, but don’t panic, Preston has an exciting mix of things to do with the kids throughout the week. Whether you’re looking for arts and crafts, outdoor activities, or educational events, you can entertain the whole family with this packed programme of half term things to do throughout the city - whether indoors or out. For a full programme of events visit https://www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/events/details/7625

PAID: Blackpool Magic Gala Shows, Blackpool, from Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17

There's a great variety of half-term events to pick from in Preston

Three incredible nights of magic and illusion at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. On Friday you will see a show including Matt Edwards, Colin Cloud, Issy Simpson and more. Then on Saturday there’s one featuring Eric Chien, Mandy Muden, David Stone and more. And finally on Sunday watch Hans Klok, Paul Zerdin, Miguel Munoz and more. There are two shows per evening - 6.15pm and 8.45pm. Tickets start from £20, call 07540 453011 to book.

FREE: Xplorer, various places in Lancashire, from Monday, February 18 until Thursday, February 21

The February half-term is a great time to get out in the fresh air with the children. So why not take part in the Xplorer Challenge, taking place at various Lancashire Parks throughout the week. Xplorer is a fun, family challenge where you explore the park, find the markers, complete the challenge and have fun together. Xplorer takes place on Monday at Haslem Park from 10am until 12pm; on Astley Park in Chorley on Tuesday, from 10am until 12pm; Worden Park is Wednesday from 10am until 12pm; and Avenham Park on Thursday from 10am until 12pm. Admission is free.

FREE: Betsy Bumblebee, Samlesbury, from Monday, February 18 until Thursday, February 21

Betsy Bumblebee is back again for the best family fun you’ll find in Lancashire. Hear her very own stories and find the clues around Samlesbury Hall to complete the quiz. There are no tickets required, just first come first served. Runs from Monday to Thursday. For more information visit https://www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/things-to-do/events

PAID: The Sooty Show, Blackpool, Monday, February 18

Izzy wizzy let’s get busy! Join Sooty for his brand-new Laugh Out Loud Magic Show at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Monday. Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep, Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes. Be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage. With special guest’s circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialties of Fantasie de la Nuit. Show times are 11am and 2.30pm, with tickets costing £13.50 for under 18s and £15.50 for adults. To book visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

FREE: Peppa Pig, Fleetwood, Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 17

Everyone’s favourite cheeky piggy will be taking a break from jumping in muddy puddles and heading to Affinity Lancashire. On Saturday and Sunday Peppa Pig will be hosting story time sessions at the Affinity shopping centre in Fleetwood. Led by a narrator, join Peppa at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm for a story time shopping break. Paying Peppa a visit is free and kids can also get stuck in with an assortment of games and fun activities.

FREE: Jigsaw Puzzle Festival and Sale, Poulton, Saturday, February 16

Head to Vicarage Park Community Centre in Poulton-le-Fylde for this Jigsaw Puzzle Festival and Sale. It will feature a fabulous display of made up jigsaw puzzles, and boxed jigsaws will also be available for sale. A children’s colouring and jigsaw area is also on offer, making this a fun day out for the family. Takes place on Saturday from 10am until 2pm.

Betsy Bumblebee is on hand to provide half-term fun at Samlesbury Hall