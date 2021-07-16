With its landmark tower, beautiful beaches and endless sea views, many a couple have been engaged, married and shared a first kiss in the resort's many beauty spots, bars and attractions and who can blame them?

And it was no different for Love island alumni Maura and professional dancer Giovanni.

Just days after being snapped during a romantic moment in the resort, they went 'Instagram official', finally confirming their romance with a lovey-dovey pic posed on the prom via the social media channel beloved of celebrities.

Love Island's Maura Higgins

Maura was spotted last week in Blackpool at the opening of Him and Me, where Giovanni, 30, and newly announced Strictly Come dancing judge Anton du Beke were performing. The latter were staying at Blackpool's Big Blue Hotel.

Maura was also seen enjoying the rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with friends.

After leaving Blackpool she posted a picture of the pair on the prom, with the simple message 'I'm yours' and a heart. Awww.

Now the rumour mill says Maura is pushing for a place on Strictly Come Dancing herself. If she does, she'll have Blackpool to thank.

Maybe the next series of Love Island, filmed in Majorca, should be on location in Blackpool?

Top 7 romantic locations in Blackpool

1.The Prom

2.Blackpool Tower

3.The Blackpool Tower Ballroom

4. Blackpool Beach

5. Blackpool Pleasure Beach (top the the Big One!)

6. The Comedy Carpet

7. A tram on the prom