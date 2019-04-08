Here's how to get Russian State Ballet of Siberia tickets in Blackpool for Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker

The Grand Theatre will host the return of The Russian State Ballet of Siberia next year.

The acclaimed ballet company returns to Blackpool for their 2020 tour with three mesmerising performances; Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker.

Sergei Bobrov, artistic director, said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to audiences.

“Touring with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting.

“For me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

The three-day run starts with every child’s favourite fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty, which will be shown on January 17, 2020.

Accompanied by a live orchestra, the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic will be set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime score.

Ballet lovers can enjoy stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

The Nutcracker will take centre stage the following day on January 18, 2020.

This most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family begins as night falls on Christmas Eve.

When midnight strikes the audience is swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life off the set, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and the magic really begins in the enchanted Land of Snow.

Another classic ballet on January 19, 2020 brings to life the tragic, romantic tale of Swan Lake as Odile, the temptress in black tutu, seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision as the swan queen, Odette, flutters with emotional intensity,

Told to Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score, the compelling story has it all and the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

Formed in 1981, The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has quickly established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and unusual depth.

- The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Sleeping Beauty, 7.30pm on Friday, January 17 2020; The Nutcracker, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020; Swan Lake, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Tickets, priced from £22.50, for all three ballets are now on sale at https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/swan-lake-2/