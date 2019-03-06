Get your ride on with Blackpool Pleasure Beach's WOW Weekends or for something less high-octane check out these other events

There's a great mix of events happening across the region over the weekend and beyond:

PAID: WOW Weekends, Blackpool, Saturdays and Sundays, until March 31

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s acclaimed WOW Weekends are back. The half price wristbands provide unrivalled value, with access to all of the thrills and spills of the UK’s favourite amusement park for £19.50, when booked online in advance and visiting on weekends until March 31. Enjoy the UK’s most exciting rollercoaster, ICON. Or visit the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land, loaded with 12 rides and attractions, where little ones can meet their favourite TV characters. To book visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/

PAID: National Youth Orchestra, Lancaster, Saturday, March 9

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra is a glittering showcase for the UK’s finest young professional jazz musicians, combining a hard-swinging rhythm section and a raft of hugely talented soloists, to bring you the very best in British big-band jazz. In this concert, expect a variety of well-known jazz classics alongside new brand commissions from some of today’s most exciting composers in the genre. Catch the orchestra in the Great Hall at Lancaster University from 7.30pm. Tickets from £9.50 to £21.

PAID: British Science Week, Milnthorpe, from Friday, March 8 until Sunday, March 17

This year’s theme for British Science Week is ‘Journeys’ - encouraging young people to discover the excitement and possibilities of science as schools, museums and zoos up and down the country explore science’s greatest expeditions and adventures. Getting into the scientific spirit, the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, near Milnthorpe, has a laboratory full of wonders. The week is packed with lots of lots of hands-on engaging activities. Visit www.wildlifeoasis.co.uk for more details.

PAID: Noisy Gallery, Lancaster, Saturday, March 9

Experience a magical landscape of sound,light, colour and texture with Ben McCabe and Anni Tracy. With interactive elements and playful interventions, this is a specially created space for children and their grown-ups to explore together. In partnership with More Music. Held in The Playroom, within the Great Hall at Lancaster University. There are sessions at 10am and 11am. Tickets are £2.50 - £3.50. For more information and to book visit https://www.lancasterarts.org/whats-on

PAID: Eric Knowles What’s It Worth?, Morecambe, Saturday, March 9

Eric Knowles returns to The Platform with his ever changing two hour one man show that retains the same winning format of Meet and Greet - with a difference. Audience members can bring along their heirlooms and treasures for on stage discussion but then, in the final part of the show, they will be able to see their objects brought to the screen, courtesy of a web type camera that will allow a more detailed view and appreciation in the valuation session. Starts 7.30pm. Tickets £14.

FREE: Amphibian Amour, Preston, Saturday, March 9

Spring is just around the corner and it’s time for all the frogs, toads, and newts to head for the ponds at Fishwick Nature Reserve in Preston. Join the park ranger in a short guided walk searching for amphibian activity as the egg laying season gets under way. This event is primarily aimed at the under 12s but hopefully there’s something to enjoy for everyone. To take part meet in the Fishwick Nature Reserve car park for 10am. Runs until 12pm. For more information call 01772 906471.

FREE: Beginning Your Family History, Preston, Saturday, March 9

Start the journey to discovering your family history... This one day workshop at the Lancashire Archives is aimed at people who are starting to explore their family history, or have taken a few steps and want to learn more. The morning session will explore the wide range of sources which are available online as well material which is available only in archives and libraries. In the afternoon a case study will be used to demonstrate how best to proceed. Booking is essential - visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/lancashire-archives-8555544504

FREE: Preston Markets’ 1st Birthday, Preston, Saturday, March 9

Preston Markets are 1 year old! Join in the celebrations with live music, street entertainment and birthday offers. Don’t miss this fun filled day out for the whole family, to celebrate this very special birthday. The programme for the day includes Preston Ukelele Strummers - 11.15am; Blow Jangles - 12.30pm; Fairly Fresh Fish - 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm; Tooti Fruiti - 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm; plus giant games from 11am until 3pm. All this takes place in and around the Preston Markets in the city centre.

PAID: Crochet for Beginners, Preston, Sunday, March 10

Ever wanted to learn how to crochet? Now is your chance. The host for the Sunday morning craft session at The Golden Ball in Longton will be Alex from MoHo Crafts. The workshop is £15 per person and this includes hook, two balls of yarn and instruction booklet to take away. No pre-payment is needed - you just need to book your place beforehand as numbers are limited to 20 places only. Runs from 10am until 12pm. To book your place visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mohocrafts/

PAID: The Diary of Anne Frank, Blackpool, from Thursday, March 7 until Saturday, March 9

Cou-Cou Theatre Productions presents The Diary of Anne Frank at The Grand Theatre Studio in Blackpool. Few more poignant true stories emerged from World War II than the diary of young Anne Frank. Published long afterwards by her father, the only family survivor, it records the minutiae of twenty-five months that two Jewish families spent in hiding from the Gestapo in an Amsterdam warehouse attic. To book visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

FREE: We Share the Same Moon, Longridge, Saturday, March 9

Join storyteller Cassandra Wye and astronomer Megan Argo on an amazing science and storytelling adventure - to the Moon and back. The event on Saturday will start with observing the moon through Alston Observatory’s telescopes (weather permitting), followed by storytelling in the Planetarium, and finish with making a moon model to take home. Recommended for families with children aged five to 11 years. The observatory is open from 5pm, with activities from 5.30pm until 7pm. Admission is free - but due to limited space places must be booked in advance.

PAID: Playreading at Blackpool Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Saturday, March 9

Playreading at Blackpool Grand Theatre is an excellent way to get involved with the theatre, meet new people and spend time reading and discussing plays. No experience of play reading is necessary and you don’t even have to join in if you don’t wish. It’s on Saturday at 1.30pm. To book visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/play-reading-09-03-19/

PAID: Family Fun Weekend, Lancaster, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10

Bringing the stories of Lancaster to life for everyone, through the city’s oldest town house - the Judges’ Lodgings in Church Street. Celebrate the re-opening of the museum on Saturday and Sunday with live music, free craft and living history in this special building. There is something for everyone with beautiful period rooms, gorgeous Gillows furniture, a Victorian schoolroom and the Museum of Childhood. Runs throughout both day from 11am until 4pm. Admission is £3 adults, £2 concessions, with children going free. For more information call 01524 581241.

FREE: Churchtown Health Walk, Churchtown, Saturday, March 9

On Saturday, why not get out in the fresh air and take in some beautiful scenery in Churchtown? This is a circular counryside walk along paths, tracks and across fields from St Helen’s Church, out the rear of the churchyard, across the footbridge, across the river, along track to Beech House Farm, along Catterall Lane, across fields/tracks to riverside path back to footbridge and churchyard. Starts 2pm and admission is free.

FREE: Afternoon Tea with Caritas Care, Preston, Saturday, March 9

An afternoon tea with Caritas Care is being held at Plungington Community Centre on Saturday. This is a fundraising event in support of the services and projects delivered by Caritas Care, including Plungington Community Centre. There is no need to book, just turn up any time between 10am and 4pm, donate what you can afford, and enjoy a cuppa.

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Friday, March 8

Jazz favourites Pinto Beans are back in action at Preston's Vinyl Tap. Catch Harold Salisbury on saxes, Jonathan Hartley on drums, Norm Helm on bass and Tom Vernon on guitar. Music starts at 9pm and admission is free.