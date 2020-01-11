WWE UK Takeover :Blackpool II - here's the NXT UK superstars who will be appearing in Blackpool on Sunday
Blackpool II is back following inaugural success of WWE NXT UK Takeover
But who are the WWE superstars taking part and what titles are up for grab in this action loaded event at the Blackpool Empress Ballroom.
1. Jordan Devlin
Hailing from Ireland, Jordan Devlin began his training at age 12 and planned on pursuing amateur wrestling, but as soon as he saw the squared circle, he never looked back,and has his sights set on the coveted United Kingdom Championship.
The multi-time heavyweight champion has come a long way from growing up in an Italian village of fewer than 2,000 people. The NXT LVL made a name for himself in Europe thanks to his eye-popping combination of strength and speed. Only the second Italian-born Superstar ever in WWE following legendary WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino
WWE NXT UK, the trio of Wolfgang and the Coffey brothers was officially dubbed Gallus (Scottish slang for daring or confident) and they will be one of four of NXT UKs elite tandems with battle in a Ladder Match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.
Wolfgang When hes not in the ring or tearing down the road on his motorcycle, Wolfgang can often be found keeping things under control at his familys pub in the East End of Glasgow. But Wolfgang has proven he has what it takes to make it with the elite.