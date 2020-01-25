Woofers Comedy Club new year gig opens with comedian Phil Nichol

Acclaimed actor, award-winning comedian, producer, presenter, writer and musician Phil Nichol will kick off the new year for Woofers Comedy Club with a February gig alongside Lancashire radio host and entertainer Steve Royle and Sally-Anne Hayward.

The opening of the season on Thursday February 13 at Lowther Pavilion will be compered by Phil Walker, who said 2020’s first show would start with a ‘real bang.’

Direct from his latest run in the West End with hit show “Everybody’s talking about Jamie” and recent world tour “Your Wrong” Phil will entertain comedy fans with a unique performance.

“His skill as an improviser whether it be musical, comedy or straight is unparalleled. With a surreal edge to some of his mischievous rantings, Nichol always brings something new to the stage whilst his keen sense of fun and eye for the shocking and absurd has cemented his position as one of the best comedians on the circuit today.

“His assured and award winning performances in his theatrical work have attracted critical accolades and see him in great demand as an actor.”

Voted best MC for 2020 comedians comedian awards Sally-Anne Hayward will also show off her talents with her prime-time act.

Sally combines the things you shouldn’t like Tickets for the new season show are priced at £10.50 bought in advance or £12.50 on the door on the evening of the show.

Call Lowther Pavilion box office on 01253 794221