Windmill Players perform sharp edged comedy Entertaining Angels

The June production by The Windmill Players is ‘Entertaining Angels’ by Richard Everett.

‘I’ve poured two hundred thousand cups of tea, made four thousand six hundred medium-sized quiches and personally baked two tons of light crust pastry. And for what?’

As a clergy wife, Grace has spent a lifetime on her best behaviour. Now, following the death of her husband Bardolph, she is enjoying the new-found freedom to do and say exactly as she pleases, usually to the new female vicar, Sarah. The return of Grace’s eccentric missionary sister Ruth prompts some disturbing revelations, which force her to confront Bardolph’s ghost and the truth of their marriage. Set in a classic English vicarage garden complete with a grass-banked stream and willow, the play was originally written for Penelope Keith, who performed in the production at the Richmond Theatre, Richmond. The play is funny, filled with sharp-edged comedy and probing wit, as well as touching and genuinely thought provoking. Co-directed by Jackie Rhodes, following her direction of critically acclaimed Steel Magnolias, and Judi Adams, making her directorial debut. Thornton Little Theatre until Saturday.