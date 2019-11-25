We Three Kings heads to Marine Hall for two hours of rock and roll

We Three Kings - of Rock n Roll takes over Marine Hall on Saturday December 7.

Three artists celebrate the music of three Rock and Roll legends Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and the true King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley. In the two-hour foot tapping and uplifting show Marc Robinson will recreate the true likeness of Buddy Holly with his horned rimmed spectacles, Stratocaster Guitar and authentic attire memories will flood back. All the hits will be there, It Doesn't Matter Anymore, Heartbeat, Peggy Sue to name but a few!

Darren Page is the voice of Roy Orbison, many have said they haven't heard a true likeness until they heard Darren, so transport yourself down memory lane with I Drove all Night, In Dreams, It's Over, hit after hit!

And Steve Halliday will recreate the magic of the king himself, Elvis Presley, with It's all Right Mama, Teddy Bear, Don't be Cruel, The Wonder of you, there are so many to choose from including festive favourites - Blue Christmas, Run Rudolf Run and Pretty Paper.

Tickets are full price £18.50 and Concessions are £17.50. Tickets can be booked by calling our box office on 01253 887693 or visit our website www.wyretheatres.co.uk