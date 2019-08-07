Watch the wrath of an ex wife in Blithe Spirit at Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham

A strong female-led play will be performed by Lytham’s Anonymous Players at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham, later this month.

Noel Coward’s most famous and popular comedy, Blithe Spirit is to be performed by Lytham’s own Anonymous Players at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham, from August 21 to 24 at 7.30pm.

Stephanie Heney, Sarah Jane Stone and Gail Carter in Blithe Spirit

The large female roles are iconic in the theatre world, and many actresses long to have the chance of playing them, with Angela Lansbury taking the role Madame Arcati in the Broadway version.

Taking the role of Madame Arcati at the Lowther, is Lytham businesswoman Gail Carter, who is owner and managing director of Essensi Photography in Lytham.

Gail has played many roles over the years in both musicals and plays, but Madame Arcati has certainly been an exciting challenge. Playing the two wives are Stephanie Heney as Elvira, and Sarah Jane Stone as Ruth, with Ian Edmundson playing the lead male character.

The play centres around novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth as they are haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium conjures up the ghost of his first wife.

The play’s director,Jeff Redfern said: “This is one of the best pieces of theatre ever written, and it has been a pleasure directing this talented cast. The audiences are absolutely guaranteed a fabulous evening.”

To book tickets, call 01253 794221 or online, via www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk