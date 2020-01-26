Walliams' beloved Billionaire Boy onstage at Blackpool Opera House in March: Here's how to get tickets

Bestselling children’s author, comedian, actor and tv personality David Walliams expressed his love for the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company’s adaptations of his prize Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie.

And the theatre company have done it again with their stage treatment of Billionaire Boy under the script and direction of Neal Foster. Fans of the books do not have to wait long to catch the newest show, which arrives in Blackpool at the Opera House for nine performances from March 11 to 15.

Get your tickets here: https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/billionaire-boy

The best-selling story tells the tale of 12-year-old Joe Spud, the richest boy in the country thanks to his dad’s toilet roll business empire.

While Joe has his own sports car, two crocodile pets and £100,000 a week pocket money, he doesn’t have a friend.

So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comprehensive. But things don’t quite go as planned and life becomes a roller-coaster as he tries find what money can’t buy.

The new show has received equally warm reviews after going out on the road in September 19.

Directed by Neal Foster, the stage has been designed by Jackie Trousdale with lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Nick Sagar and music by Jak Poore.

It is the third collaboration between David Walliams and the Birmingham Stage after the Olivier Award nominated Gangsta Granny and acclaimed Awful Auntie productions. Billionaire Boy was first released as a book in 2010 and filmed for the BBC in 2016.

David Walliams said: “I absolutely loved the BSC’s terrific productions of Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie. The brand-new production of Billionaire Boy promises to be a brilliant show!”

Neal Foster is the actor-manager of The Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged more than 80 productions.

The company has become one of the world’s leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for 14 years in the UK, and across the world.

Neal has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including the Barmy Britain series

Since publishing his first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), illustrated by the iconic Sir Quentin Blake, David Walliams has celebrated more than 10 years of writing success with global sales exceeding 29 million copies, and his books have been translated into 53 languages.

In addition to his fiction, David has worked with Tony Ross on six picture books as well as three bestselling short-story collections, The World’s Worst Children.

For more on the show and viewing times and to buy tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/ billionaire-boy.