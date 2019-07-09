The first look at the big new comedy series from Lancashire writer and actor Joe Gilgun

Here's your chance to have the first look at the new comedy from Chorley-born writer and actor Joe Gilgun.

Brassic, which has been written by Joe and Bafta Award-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, has been described as an edgy new comedy.

The new trailer, from Sky, shows Joe and the rest of the cast caught up in the scams which bring in the money - and keep them living on the edge.

And the latest pictures from the show Joe filming a scene in a full diving suit in the middle of a lake.

Starring Joe himself, alongside Michelle Keegan (Our Girl) and Damian Molony (Ripper Street), the series follows Vinnie (Gilgun), a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder, and Dylan (Molony), his razor-smart best mate, who are inseparable and utterly co-dependant.

They’ve hardly spent a day apart since birth. But Dylan’s girlfriend Erin (Keegan) might just shake things up for good with her plans to leave town and start a new life for herself and her kid, Tyler.

Joe Gilgun films a scene from Brassic, the new comedy from Sky

Dylan is faced with the impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can’t live without. This gang includes: Cardi (Tom Hanson), champion kebab eater and total liability; Ash (Aaron Heffernan), the son of a family of fighting Travellers whose fists can get them out of most kinds of trouble; Tommo (Ryan Sampson), the most sexually liberated man in Britain who doesn’t care what people think; and JJ (Parth Thakerar), a sharp entrepreneur who runs a garage (with a lucrative sideline in stolen cars).

These lads have dealt, scammed, bribed and conned their way through adolescence, but now, on the brink of adulthood, their dealing and stealing is catching up with them and a whole load of trouble is heading their way. Like a carefully stacked tower of cards, what happens if one of them is knocked down or, worse, removed from the pack entirely?

Joe said: “I'm truly humbled by the opportunity. We've got an amazing team of creators and watching it all take form has been very moving. Bipolar is a big part of my life. We want to show that you can have mental health issues and in some cases live a productive, exciting life, full of adventure. Our writer Danny Brocklehurst and my friend David Quayle have been invaluable in taking this journey with me. Embrace who you are, decide what to be and go be it.”

Danny Brocklehurst, co-creator & writer, said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to be making Brassic with Sky One. This is a passion project for Joe and myself and we have collaborated every step of the way to create an outrageous, funny, stylistically bold show that brings to life a rarely seen northern working-class world. This is a big-hearted show about life at the sharp end of modern Britain.”

Joe Gilgun and Dominic West in the new comedy Brassic, coming to Sky in August 2019

All episodes will be available to watch from 22nd August on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV