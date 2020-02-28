Slimefest is back in Blackpool for 2020 bigger and better than ever.....

Young thrill seekers will be showered in slime as Nickelodeon bosses announce the return for Slimefest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach 2020.

Organisers are expecting another sell-out success for the energetic live show full music, dance, comedy and 9,000 litres of gooey slime over six shows at October half term.

The three-day family event which last year saw Professor Green and Scouting for Girls headline returns at the Arena on October 17 to 19.

The UK’s hit slimey event this year celebrates it's fifth visit to the resort and will also see the return of special guests social superstars Max and Harvey, dance group Diversity with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely hosting proceedings.

Tik Tok social star Holly H is also on the bill with more names expected to be revealed soon.

Tickets go on sale next Friday March 6 at 10am at www.nickslimefest.co.uk

Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We are excited to welcome SLIMEFEST back to Blackpool for its fifth year.

Diversity will return for Slimefest 2020 Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely and Ashley Banjo

"It is always an amazing event and we always look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the show and also experience the fantastic rides and attractions here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, added: “We are delighted to see the return of Nickelodeon’s SLIMEFEST in 2020.

"These shows have become an integral part of Blackpool’s fantastic October half-term offer, attracting parents and children from across the country.

"We look forward to welcoming families to another three days of fabulous entertainment and hope they will take the opportunity to enjoy everything that Blackpool has to offer during our spectacular Illuminations season.”

Max and Harvey

#SlimefestUK @NickelodeonUK

