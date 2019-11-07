Singer Alfie Boe so proud to receive OBE

West End star Alfie Boe said it was an "honour" to receive his OBE from the Prince of Wales and to represent his home town of Fleetwood in Lancashire.

The 46-year-old tenor, who famously played Jean Valijean in Les Miserables and has sold millions of records, was presented with his award at an Investiture ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for his services to music and charity.

Boe, who now lives in the Cotswolds in Gloucestershire, said it was not his first time meeting Prince Charles, having previously worked for his charity, the Prince's Trust.

He said: "It was an incredible experience. It's beyond words and it's really such an honour to receive an OBE from the Prince of Wales.

"I have met him a number of times, and I have worked for the Prince's Trust for a number of years.

"I was also a Prince's Trust scholar at the Royal College of Music as well, so it has been a real honour to be able to do the work I have done and receive this.

"I couldn't have done this without them [the Prince's Trust].

Mr Boe, who is currently performing in Les Miserables in London's West End, said he had a "lovely conversation" with the prince, adding: "He spoke about how busy my schedule is ,and how I keep going on and singing strong.

"It's amazing to be able to collect this award and represent my home town and county," he added.