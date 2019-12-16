Rock gig with Band of Gypsies will be last of year at The Steamer

Manchester power trio A Band Of Gypsies return to The Steamer on Queens Terrace in Fleetwood on Friday night, for their final gig of the year.

Bringing a set list of classic rock covers, the band are regulars on the port's music scene.

The band relocated to Lanzarote in early 2018 and spent the next twelve months gigging there. In spring of this year front man Tony Wood returned to England while longtime friend and bass guitarist Russ Burns decided to continue as a Lanzarote resident. Tony recruited Aaron Youd on drums and vocals and Daz Dean on bass to the new rhythm section and the band started gigging around Easter of this year.

Aaron Youd, aka 'The Manchester Drummer' guested with the band for several gigs in 2017 and early 2018.

The band first appeared in Fleetwood in 2012 and have been regular visitors to the town since then, developing a loyal following over the last seven years.

The setlist still features classic rock covers but the vocal talents of drummer Aaron Youd has also given the repertoire a more modern feel. Friday’s customers can look forward to some inventive guitar work including picking with the teeth and playing behind the neck!

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Tony Auton originally recommended Band Of Gypsies to us. We’re looking forward to promoting them regularly again. They perform popular covers and always put on a great show.”

The gig is also the 11th Frank Aston Memorial Night in memory of the former landlord of the port's Market Tavern who died in 2004.

Admission to Friday’s gig is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.