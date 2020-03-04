Rock and roll music of Billy Fury in Marine Hall tribute concert

Fans of rock and roll star Billy Fury are in for a treat on Saturday.

Highly-rated tribute show The Billy Fury Years is at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall and there are still tickets available.

Billy Fury Years

One of the best-selling recording artists of the 1960s, Fury enjoyed a string of hit singles totalling a remarkable 332 weeks in the British charts, with hits including Halfway To Paradise, Last Night Was Made For Love and A Thousand Stars.

Health problems since childhood led to the singer’s untimely death on January 28, 1983.

For tickets and more information: http://www.wyretheatre.co.uk

Tickets are £20.