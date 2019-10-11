Racy comedy for Thornton's Windmill Players

All Things Bright and Beautiful is an exuberant and racy comedy which is yet a sad commentary on Twentieth century bureaucracy.

The Hesseltines are living in property well overdue for demolition and they are looking forward to being rehoused in more beautiful and salutary surroundings.

Living in a condemned row of terraced houses the family dream of a new estate house with a garden.

When their feckless son brings home a most unusual ‘find’ their lives are momentarily transformed then cruelly brought back to harsh reality when the council housing man comes calling with some crushing news.

‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ is one of a long line of successful plays by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall that has included ‘Billy Liar’, ‘Celebration’, ‘Say Who You Are’ and Children’s Day’.

It is being performed by the Windmill Players at Thornton Little Theatre next week from October 15-19.