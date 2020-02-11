Prospect of death explored in comedy play Gladys in Wonderland

It comes to us all in the end, but the prospect of death is probably no laughing matter unless it happens to be looked at by Rosemary Frisino Toohey in her play Gladys in Wonderland, being performed by Cleveleys Park Players.

Gladys, 87, is surrounded by friends and family members who think it’s time she went, and is visited by a white-suited angel of death who says he has come to escort her.

Gladys is not keen to go, but as she discovers what a weird bunch her friends and family are, the prospect of leaving them behind and joining her late husband George in the hereafter doesn’t seem so bad.

An American radio presenter and journalist, Rosemary Frisino Toohey turned to writing plays after being seriously injured in a car crash. Gladys in Wonderland

was her first full-length play.

She has since published ten more plays, including In The Tank, about two philosphical lobsters.

Gladys in Wonderland is presented at Cleveleys Park Methodist Church Hall, from February 17-22, 7.30pm

For more details and tickets, call the box office 01253 859466.