Poulton Drama's Witness for the Prosecution is postponed

Award-winning Poulton Drama has fallen victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

Secretary Linda Hunter said: “Sadly owing to the Government announcement, we have been compelled to postpone our March play Witness For The Prosecution until 18-21 November 2020. The Marine Hall Box Office will contact you if you have booked tickets and you will have the option of transferring your seats to November if you wish. A big thank you to Steve Robinson Wright and his team for building a wonderful set, which we will store until November. And many thanks to Ian Rowe, Director and his cast and crew.”

The play was due to be performed at Thornton Little Theatre this week, March 18-21.