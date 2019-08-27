Police impose rules on cyclists ahead of Ride the Lights in Blackpool 2019 - here's everything you need to know

Tonight's the night! Thousands of cyclists will get a two-wheeled sneak preview of the world famous Blackpool Illuminations.

The Promenade will be shut from Red Bank Road in Bispham to Starr Gate in South Shore from around 7pm to 10pm to allow for families to take part in the annual free ride.

It's a hugely popular event, with huge crowds turning out to enjoy the Lights in recent years, and a set of rules has been imposed by police to keep everybody safe.

PCSO Colin Hester said: "Ride the Lights is not a bike race, it's a fun and free bike ride open to all. It's a great opportunity to get out and about on your bike with both family and friends."

He said "in order to keep safe there are a few things to remember", including:

• All bikes must have a minimum of one white light at the front and one red light at the back;

• It is highly recommended that all participants should wear a cycle helmet;

• A responsible adult must accompany all children;

• Please be aware that the tramway will be operational throughout the ride, take special care in the area around North Pier/Metropole Hotel;

• Marshalls and first aiders will be on hand along the route;

• Bike doctors and support vehicles will be on hand to look after breakdowns;

• The road will re-open to traffic at 10pm.

"Please try to plan your ride to reach your destination by this time, and be aware of traffic after this time," PCSO Hester said.

VisitBlackpool.com issued an identical list of rules, and said those looking for advice and information on car parking in the resort can call 01253 478222.

It added: "As you get on your bike to ride the lights, why not join in the creative fun by designing your very own Illuminations display on your bike?

"Decorate your ride with colourful lights, lamps and lanterns to show off your illuminations design ideas. Light your ride... then ride the lights!"