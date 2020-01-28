Peter Andre to fly in for two Grease shows at Blackpool Opera House as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine

Peter Andre will star in two performances of Grease The Musical at Blackpool Opera House later this summer, reprising his 2019 role as Teen Angel and also playing Vince Fontaine.

The first UK tour in 25 years of the iconic musical strikes the resort from August 31 to September 5 and hit singer Andre will make his appearances on September 2 and 3.

Following his success in the UK and Ireland tour in 2019, Peter Andre will star in the new production in 25 years of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey’s musical joining the previously announced Dan Partridge as Danny Zuko.

Peter Andre said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of Grease and to the iconic role of Teen Angel this year.

"I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast.

"I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to also perform two additional roles this time round in Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant.

Peter Andre is Teen Angel in Grease

"I truly cannot wait for more of the UK to see this new production and look forward to making more amazing memories on and off stage in 2020”

The singer and TV personality made his name as the sixth highest selling artist in the UK in the 1990s with number one hits such as Mysterious Girl, Flava and I Feel You.

He achieved two number one albums and enjoyed global tours, collecting a multitude of national and international awards.

Peter’s many TV shows and appearances, include his reality show Peter Andre: My Life, 60 Minute Makeover and the third series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2004.

He joins a number of stars to have enjoyed a spell in the musical. During the show's original Broadway run, which started in 1972, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and reecntly celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

Visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/grease-the-musical for tickets.