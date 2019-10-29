New show from the makers of ITV's Long Lost Family want to hear about Blackpool's long lost loves

A new TV show is looking for Blackpool’s most romantic reunion stories.

Romantic reunions have always captured our imaginations, from Heathcliff and Catherine, to Rick and Ilsa in Casablanca or even Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. There is something haunting about the idea of a lost love; a relationship that never quite ran its natural course and could be reignited someday.

The team who make ITV’s hit show Long Lost Family have been reuniting people with missing family members for a decade; now they want to bring romantic soulmates together after years apart.

They have want Gazette readers to help, believing the long history of tourism in the area may have resulted in more than a few holiday romances over the years.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that one in five people long to get back with an old flame and now a new television show from ITV, Lost Love Stories, is searching for pining lovers in the Blackpool area.

Blackpool’s rich tradition of ballroom dancing also seems likely to have sparked hundreds of love affairs as eyes met across the dance floor and pulses raced during the slow numbers.

The Lost Love Stories programme idea was inspired by the heart-warming story of KT Robbins, an American serviceman who fell in love with an 18-year-old French girl, Jeannine Ganaye in 1944 and recently reunited with her after 75 years apart.

The Blackpool area has provided similarly heart-warming stories in the past. Last year, the Gazette published an incredible story of childhood sweethearts marrying 60 years after going their separate ways.

A chance encounter reignited the spark between Ansdell pair Ron Owen, 84, and Ruth Holt, 79, who dated in the 1950s, when they both worked at English Electric, in Preston.

The pair ended up thousands of miles apart when Ron, a former cruise ship entertainer, got into show-business and Ruth moved to Saudi Arabia.

They met again unexpectedly four years ago in St Annes, as they had both retired to the same sheltered housing complex, and quickly fell in love.

The Long Lost Family team only intends to reunite couples who are both single and happy to meet as friends – and who knows, the spark might still be there.

There is it seems, good reason why tales of love that has been lost-and-found-again, feature so heavily in popular culture; because for all of us who shudder at the thought of reigniting a teenage flame, there are plenty who try it … and succeed.

An American study of over 1000 rekindled relationships found that their success rate was staggeringly high with 72 per cent staying together long term. This is because ‘Rekindlers’ were initially separated for situational reasons: perhaps their family moved away, or their parents disapproved. In other words, their love was interrupted rather than concluded. The study found that the connections that we make between 14 and 25 are often the strongest of our lives because they occur during our formative years. ‘Rekindlers’ typically grew up together; they have a shared history and similar backgrounds which are both good starting points for any long-term romance.

So, if you want to reconnect with someone special from your past, call 020 3301 8577 or email longlostloves@walltowall.co.uk. All applicants must be single and 18 or over. All information will be treated as confidential.