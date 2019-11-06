Marine Hall in Fleetwood will host the Northern Festival of Remembrance

The tenth Northern Festival of Remembrance returns to Fleetwood Marine Hall on Saturday.

The band of the Royal Regiment of Fusilliers Lancashire will be conducted by Cathie Brooks with a programme of stirring and popular music.

Based in Bury, the band has appeared in Blackpool during the annual armed forces week for many years.

The festival will be narrated by Andy Mitchell and features classic sounds of the Capricorn Singers, Annie Dawson and Roger Lloyd Jones. There will be readings, and a parade of standards led by members of the Scots Guards.

Following the interval, the Drumhead Service of Remembrance will be conducted by the Rev Canon John Hall with readings by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Lord Shuttleworth and the High Sheriff of Lancashire, the Hon Ralph Assheton. A special gratitude of the young will be introduced by John Barnett.

The festival will be hosted by the Mayor of Wyre Councillor Ann Turner and is produced by John Shedwick. Tickets available from Andrea Mullin on (01253) 887257 or the Marine Hall (01253) 887693. Starts at 7pm. www.wyretheatres.co.uk