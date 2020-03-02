Magical Ice Festival the latest adventure from Disney on Ice. Here's how to get your tickets.

Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse bring the most awe-inspiring moments from their magical kingdom to the ice for a new adventure next month.

Disney On Ice returns for a new tour and will present a Magical Ice Festival like no other inviting a host of favourite characters from Frozen’s Elsa and Anna, Moana, Belle and the Beast and many more of Disney’s beloved characters.

The spectacular show skates in to M&S Bank Arena Liverpool from Thursday, March 26 to Sunday, March 29.

Disney on Ice producer Nicole Feld said: “The most exciting part of bringing characters like Anna and Elsa to the ice is knowing that they have a powerful and inspiring message the resonates with audiences as the sisters discover the true meaning of love.

“As parents, we strive to find role models who will empower our children to find their inner strength and believe in themselves”.

With Disney on Ice, you can sing along with Sebastian as he strikes up his band along with the Daughters of Triton as they introduce Ariel, and get tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants from the Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Grant Marron as Prince Eric and Kristine Gardner as Ariel in Disney on Ice

Or you can relive a tale as old as time when Belle opens her heart to new adventures as the Beast’s enchanted objects take centre stage for a dazzling skating spectacle.

Magical Ice Festival is an exhilarating showcase of royalty, highlighting the stories of Disney’s most beloved heroines and their faithful companions.

The show is bursting with energetic choreography that will have audiences singing, dancing and cheering for their favourite Disney characters as they each embark on their own epic journeys.

Producer Juliette Feld added: "By pulling together moments from classic Disney stories to the breakout feature film sensation Frozen and combining them with elements of comedy and music, we developed a truly unique way to re-tell each fairytale."

Mickey Mouse and friends present a new enchanting adventure on the ice

Feld Entertainment’s cast of world-class skaters will once again showcase their undeniable talent with an aerial Spanish web act featured during The Little Mermaid segment.

Director Patty Vincent said: “We wanted to capture the moments that define these characters and we’ve really done that through these stunning athletic performances.”

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for more details and for booking.

www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce.

