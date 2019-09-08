Lytham Festival dates announced for 2020

Lytham festival 2020 will take place from Wednesday July 1 to Sunday July 5 2020.

Organisers have today announced the dates for next year’s five-day event which will mark its 11th anniversary.

Hollywood Proms at Lytham Festival

The announcement comes just weeks after Lytham Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary with its biggest ever line-up.

Headliners included Stereophonics, Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart along with The Human League and the much-celebrated Hollywood Proms featuring Sheridan Smith and Michael Ball.

And as final plans are made for next summer’s event, festival director Peter Taylor says the line-up for 2020 will be even bigger.

“This year was phenomenal,” said Peter.

“It was our 10th anniversary and we wanted to make it the biggest Lytham Festival ever which we did, and it was amazing.

“But it doesn’t stop there.

The growth of Lytham Festival from one night with 4,000 people back in 2010 to five nights now attracting 70,000 people is massive so we need to continue to bring huge international stars to the Fylde coast and that is what we will be doing for 2020.

“Once again we are very excited about what we have planned for Lytham Festival and we look forward to revealing all soon.”

The dates for 2020 bring Lytham Festival a week earlier than the 2019 event.

Peter added: “We’ve listened to our loyal supporters and the overwhelming feedback is that early July is the preferred date for Lytham Festival.

"It is also a key time for securing big name artists who are touring the UK during early summer.

“We always aim to bring the biggest and best names to Lytham and by holding the festival earlier in the summer we are in a much better position to do that.”

Further details about Lytham Festival 2020 will be announced soon.

For more information go to www.lythamfestival.com