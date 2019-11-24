Lytham Festival 2020: Lionel Richie to headline Saturday July 4 at Lytham Green

Lytham Festival lovers will be dancing on the waterfront along with global superstar Lionel Richie who announced this evening he will be a headline act on Lytham Green in 2020

International chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, pop superstars Westlife and indie giants Snow Patrol will all appear at next year's festival in one of the biggest line-ups to date.

One final act, who will close the Sunday show, will be announced tomorrow morning.

Festival bosses at Cuffe and Taylor said they were delighted with the latest stars to play the Green and securing the event as Lancashire’s biggest music festival.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “2020 is shaping to be yet another massive year for Lytham Festival,” said Peter.

“We had an incredible line-up for 2019 as we celebrated our 10-year anniversary so our mission was to make 2020 even bigger and better, and we believe the festival we have planned will do just that.

Lewis Capaldi will perform on Thursday July 2

“To have Lionel Richie and Westlife on the same bill as Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol is incredibly exciting and really does make this our biggest ever line-up.

“There will be tens of thousands of people descending on Lytham for the five days of the festival and we can’t wait to welcome them for what will be five truly spectacular nights of live music.”

The 11th annual Lytham Festival will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday 01 to Sunday 05 July.

Further acts to join the line-up will be announced shortly.

Westlife will open Lytham Festival on Wednesday July 1

Five-day passes giving festival-goers access to all nights on Lytham Green are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com

Individual tickets priced from £35 will go on sale at 8am Thursday November 28.

A range of exclusive VIP offers are also available.

For more information go to www.lythamfestival.com