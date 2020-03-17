Lowther Pavilion Theatre closes.

Lowther Pavilion is the latest Fylde venue to close in the wake of Covid-19 isolation measures.
A statement from bosses at the theatre in Lowther Terrace said the venue will be closed for 30 days in line with government guidance.
It read: "The theatre team are working on rescheduling all events during this period, all tickets holders will be contacted by our team over the next seven days with further information.
"The health and wellbeing of our staff, our audiences and our community are our first priority.
"We’d like to thank you all for your continued support and patience over this time period. Please keep safe and we’ll see you all soon."
Shows affected:
GYPSY
Woofers Comedy Club
The Hollow
Martin Turner
NW1 The Little Mermaid
Ian Waite Ballroom Bots ACT 2
The Good Old Days
Rapunzel
The Blow Monkeys
South Pacific
Breakfast at Tiffney’s
The Biggest Little Farm
Michael Ball and Alfie Bow – Back Together Again
Royal Opera House Swan Lake
Hurricane
The Greatest Showman
Toy Story 4
Les Miserables