Lowther Pavilion Theatre closes.

Lowther Pavilion is the latest Fylde venue to close in the wake of Covid-19 isolation measures.

A statement from bosses at the theatre in Lowther Terrace said the venue will be closed for 30 days in line with government guidance.

It read: "The theatre team are working on rescheduling all events during this period, all tickets holders will be contacted by our team over the next seven days with further information.

"The health and wellbeing of our staff, our audiences and our community are our first priority.

"We’d like to thank you all for your continued support and patience over this time period. Please keep safe and we’ll see you all soon."

Shows affected:

GYPSY

Woofers Comedy Club

The Hollow

Martin Turner

NW1 The Little Mermaid

Ian Waite Ballroom Bots ACT 2

The Good Old Days

Rapunzel

The Blow Monkeys

South Pacific

Breakfast at Tiffney’s

The Biggest Little Farm

Michael Ball and Alfie Bow – Back Together Again

Royal Opera House Swan Lake

Hurricane

The Greatest Showman

Toy Story 4

Les Miserables