Jenny Ball is Queen of the Mic after winning World Karaoke Championships in 'spiritual home' of Japan

A Blackpool powerhouse has been proclaimed the Queen of Karaoke after a sensational performance in the finals of the World Karaoke Championships in Tokyo.

After a three-day competition featuring more than 40 singers from across the globe, Jenny Ball, representing the UK, was annnounced the 2019 champion.

The 27-year-old from St Annes, received the biggest votes for her ‘flawless’ rendition of ‘I’m Telling You’ from the hit musical Dreamgirls.

The full-time vocalist and former X Factor contestant said it was “simply incredible.”

“I’ve made friends for life. I was there on my own and everyone was so supportive.”

She added: “It’s not really sunk in yet if I’m honest.

Jenny Ball on stage alongside fellow finalists

“Still surreal - we went out to a bar for a celebration after the final night and sang karaoke till the early hours.

“Then I arrived home late Sunday and slept for a day.”

Jenny, who has been singing since she was nine years old and is a former student at Michael Hall Theatre School, said it had been a ‘crazy week’ since her big win.

Initially she had entered the event,the biggest amateur singing contest in the world, in 2018. She narrowly missed out by one point.

Jenny Ball singing her winning number "I'm Telling You" from Dreamgirls

There were around 30,000 initial entries for the 2019 competition.

Jenny added: “I really had no idea just how big and how serious the championships were and it was a bit daunting, but I learnt so much and I really found myself performing and connecting with the songs.

“It was really emotional. When they announced I’d won I honestly didn’t know what to say. It’s been amazing.

“The support from everyone, family, friends, messages on Facebook - it’s been overwhelming.”

Jenny Ball with her glam squad in Tokyo

The live show is now set to be broadcast across Japan in the new year.

Jenny is now gearing up for a busy Christmas period closer to home.

She is performing in Manchester for the next three weeks at The Sheridan for their Christmas party events.