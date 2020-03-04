Jason Manford is unveiled as the 131st name on the prestigious roll of honour at Winter Gardens, Blackpool

North west comedian, actor, and TV personality Jason Manford joined a host of distinguished British talent as the latest name to be unveiled on the Winter Gardens’ Roll of Honour.

The recent star of ITVs show The Masked Singer, where he appeared as Hedgehog, is the 131st act to be added to the prestigious list of names that grace the entrance of the historic

Church Street venue.

Legends of showbiz previously earning their place on the list include Vera Lynn, Shirley Bassey, Bruce Forsyth, Cilla Black and Bob Dylan.

Manford, who brings his second Comedy Festival to the resort at the Winter Gardens in May, is in the town with the cast of musical Curtains performing at the Opera House for the next four nights.

His unveiling, the third on the new roll of honour under Peter Kay and Gary Barlow took place at 12noon on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, from Salford, who has often spoken of his affinity with the town and of his ambitious plans for the growth of the Comedy Festival, said: "It's unbelievable - a real treat to added to this list.

"I've been coming to Blackpool since I was a kid for holidays, family outings and performing here is always a privilege. I've probably performed here more times than anywhere else and now to have the Comedy Festival, which is coming back in May and also to be here this week with the cast of Curtains - it really is the home of show business and the Vegas of England."

Manford is currently touring with Tony Award winning Broadway musical in the role of detective Frank Cioffi, joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Ore Oduba playing Aaron Fox, musical theatre actress Carley Stenson as ‘Georgia Hendriks’, Rebecca Lock as ‘Carmen’, Samuel Holmes as ‘Christopher Belling’, Leah West as ‘Niki Harris’ and Alan Burkitt as ‘Bobby’.

Talking about his role in the production, he added: “What I really love about theatre, was how much I enjoy working with other people.

“You spend so much time alone when you’re touring as a stand-up. I mean, don’t feel sorry for me, I did very well out of it, but it’s a lonely job. So, in theatre it’s lovely to be part of a cast, a family feel, which I really love.”