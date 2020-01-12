Here's how to get a 50% discount on tickets for Hot Ice Euphoria 2020 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Ice skating fans will be enjoying all the new thrills and spills on the new series of Dancing on Ice but closer to home the team behind the world famous Hot Ice are gearing up for the new 2020 spectacle.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena will come to life with fantastic new show Euphoria which will open for three months on July 9 and residents from both FY and PR postcodes now have the chance of 50 per cent discount on tickets before January 19.

The latest instalment of Hot Ice features a cast of world championship performers complete with stunning wardrobe of more than 400 costumes and state-of-the-art special effects and pyrotechnics.

A spokesperson for the Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “Hot Ice has always been the place to see the world’s best skaters. Numerous national, world and Olympic champions have performed in the show since its inception, making Hot Ice one of the world’s best known and most beloved ice skating shows with a reputation for amazing choreography”

Discount tickets are available for all performances except opening night via the box office 0871 222 9090 with code HOTICE50 or the website www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com before January 19.