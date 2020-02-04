Healthy demand as more tickets released for Adam Kay's tour date in Blackpool

More tickets have been released to cope with demand ahead of a doctor’s visit by Adam Kay to Blackpool this spring.

The ex-junior doctor turned award winning comedian will share his unique brand of comedy at the Winter Gardens on April 9.

Bosses at the venue have now added more seats for the one night performance after rapid ticket sales.

Michael Williams, managing director at the Winter Gardens said: “Anyone who has read the million-copy bestseller ‘This is Going to Hurt’ will delight in these stories making it to the stage.

“This painfully honest record of Adam’s life as a Junior Doctor is sure to bring a tear to the eye of Blackpool theatre-goers.”

Adam Kay will share entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in an evening of stand-up and music.

The accompanying book, ‘This is Going to Hurt’ is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a major BBC series.

Specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, his diaries recorded the highs and lows of his life as an overworked and often overwhelmed young doctor in an overstretched NHS, as he tackled myriad tasks, removing objects stuck up orifices, dealing with the fallout of sexual misadventures and handling a variety of birthing shenanigans - the anecdotes delivered as meticulously as the babies.

He has enjoyed sell-out gigs at Edinburgh Fringe in 2016, 2017, 2108 2019, Soho Theatre 2017, UK tours and multiple West End runs in 2018 and 2019.

Tickets are available now from £25.00 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk