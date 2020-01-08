Havana Nights will dance and dazzle at the Marine Hall

Tickets are on sale for Havana Nights, an exciting show of dazzling dance at the Marine Hall.

With Strictly’s Graziano Di Prima, Havana Nights brings an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano and his partner Giada, as well as group numbers with supporting dancers.

The show will be fast paced and promises amazing routines to dazzle and wow.

Graziano is currently touring the country with this new show, which he has been heavily involved in creating.

It takes place on Saturday, March 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets: wyretheatres.co.uk

