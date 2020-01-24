Get ready for Fleetwood Folk and Blues Festival

Fleetwood Folk and Blues festival will be back for 2020 with an exciting line-up of sing-arounds, acoustic concerts, fairs, sessions, spoken word and stories from an array of renowned talent.

Taking place in the town from Thursday September 3 to Tuesday September 8, early bird tickets are now still available for the six day festival which this year features acts including Faustus, Orit Shimoni, Anthony John Clarke, Jon Palmer Acoustic Band, Plant and Taylor, Gaelforce, Roisin Ban, Edwina Hayes, Me Thee and E, Pete Buxton and Off the Wall.

A full programme is expected to be announced shortly.

Aside from the mainstage events, music lovers can indulge in a varied programme with song circles, workshops and even singing breakfasts.

The festival takes place at the Marine Hall and other venues with the main campsite situated along the promenade.

The site is available for Thursday from 4pm until noon on Monday.Tents will pitch opposite Fleetwood Sea Cadet Base .

Fylde Folk Festival was organised by Alan Ball for 42 years.

In 2015, Rachel Bailey and an inspired team continued with its traditiona bringing new audiences and folk fans from far and wide.

The initial festival was an intimate event bringing quality live Folk, Blues and Acoustic Music and Dance into four venues across Fleetwood and in 2018 was expanded to include the Marine Hall.

A spokesman for the Festival said: “FAB continues to go from strength to strength, boasting the best international artistes on the scene from new emerging acts to established folk and blues familiars.

“Fleetwood has always been a musical town with tales of the sea right through to still having many live bands performing regularly.”

Events will take place at the Marine Hall, North Euston Hotel, Victoria Bar, New Boston Hotel, Fleetwood Museum and Mount Hotel and the Bug.

Tickets are available from £51.80 For tickets and information visit www.fleetwoodfolkandblues.com or https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/